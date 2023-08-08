LIVE | Debate on no-confidence motion begins in LS; Gaurav Gogoi takes the lead

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Deepak Baij are also slated to speak on the matter

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, in the Lok Sabha soon after the House reconvened at 12 noon on Tuesday (August 8).

The lower house of Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday (August 8) due to Opposition protests over expunged portion of Monday’s debate being re-recorded.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Yesterday, the mic of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was mysteriously switched on and he levelled defamatory and libellous accusations against our two leaders. He cannot do so without giving notice in advance and getting the consent of the Speaker which he had not done. Therefore, we demanded the expunction under Rule 380 of everything he had said. There was indeed a brief moment when everything was expunged but somehow all the expunged portions returned to the Parliament website.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at INDIA alliance during the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting ahead of the no-trust vote. Addressing the BJP MPs, Modi said, “Opposition is full of distrust and to show this, they have brought no-confidence motion.” He also said, “A few people had said that the voting in Rajya Sabha will be semifinal ahead of 2024.” The PM thanked the MPs who congratulated him for this “semifinal” win.

The motion of no-confidence, moved by Gogoi was listed as agenda item three in the List of Business. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Congress leader Deepak Baij is also likely to speak during the debate. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the BJP and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party. While, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Shivsena, Janata Dal -United (JDU), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have been given a total of two hours, which has been divided according to the number of party members in the house,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

Smaller parties and independent MPs will be given a total of 1 hour and 10 minutes to speak on the motion, sources said.

