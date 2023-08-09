LIVE | Day 2 of no-confidence motion debate: Rahul, Amit Shah to speak in LS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to speak in the Lok Sabha when it debates on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government for the second day on Wednesday (August 9).

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also expected to speak in the lower house of the Parliament on Wednesday (August 9).

Ahead of the debate, the Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office at 10.30 am.

On Tuesday (August 8), the Opposition tore into the Centre, accusing it of creating a divide in Manipur and demanding to know when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break his silence on the violence in the north-eastern state.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate in the lower house of Parliament, said the Opposition, despite lacking numbers, was compelled to move the no-confidence motion as it wanted the prime minister to break his “vow of silence” on the situation in Manipur.

Gogoi sought to know why Modi has not visited Manipur yet and why Chief Minister N Biren Singh has not been sacked.

The prime minister is slated to reply on the no-confidence motion on Thursday (August 10).

Modi, who has taken acerbic digs at the Opposition bloc INDIA in the run up to the debate, said the motion has been brought to test the confidence of the alliance as the members distrust one another.