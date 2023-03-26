LIVE: Congress’ ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ against Rahul’s disqualification today

The Congress is holding a day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ across the country in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

As part of the protest, party workers will demonstrate outside the Gandhi status in all states and district headquarters.

The protest which began at 10 am, will conclude by 5 pm.

Ahead of the satyagraha, Section 144 was imposed at Raj Ghat.

On Sunday morning, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jairam Ramesh met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

Kharge and Priyanka will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. Addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul had asked “why all thieves have Modi surname.”

The disqualification will bar Rahul, 54, and a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The Congress leader claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “scared” of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue and alleged that the “whole game” was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.