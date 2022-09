From Mahatma Gandhi’s riveting Dandi March to actor-politician NT Rama Rao’s celluloid-style rath yatra, political leaders in India have always turned to walkathons to script political glory.

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, has been launched with an eye to revive the grand old party’s flagging fortunes, even as it takes on the might of the RSS-BJP polarising forces.