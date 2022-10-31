LIVE: Century old Morbi bridge collapse a tragedy in PM Modi’s state

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse over river Machchu rose to 132 on Monday (October 31), Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates: