LIVE: CBI quizzes Kejriwal; traffic snarls in Delhi as AAP stages protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being questioned by the CBI in the excise policy scam case.

The AAP chief was summoned by the probe agency on last Friday to appear as a witness in the case and answer to questions on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26.

On Sunday, Kejriwal arrived in his car at the heavily fortified CBI headquarters, where the Delhi Police has put in place four rings of barricading to prevent any possible protests by the AAP leaders and supporters.

The CBI slotted the questioning for Sunday as the neighbourhood, which consists of complexes having government offices.

After his arrival at the agency headquarters at 11:10 AM, Kejriwal was taken to the first floor office of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI, which is probing the matter. Senior officials of the agency remained present in the office on Sunday to keep an eye on the development, a normal course whenever a VIP comes to the agency, they said.

During the day, which will also include a lunch break, the CBI may ask the chief minister about the policy formulation process, especially the “untraceable” file, which was earlier slated to be put before the Council of Ministers, they said. They said the file containing opinions of the expert committee and public and legal opinions on it was not kept before the council and remains untraceable. The agency may also quiz Kejriwal on the statements of other accused, where they have indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the South liquor lobby, they said.

The officials said the CBI might also seek his role in formulating the excise policy and his knowledge about the alleged influence being cast by the traders and South lobby members. Kejriwal may also be asked if he was involved in the formulation of the policy before it was given approval, they said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister in a short media briefing said he will answer all the questions posed by the investigation agency. He said “powerful people” were behind his questioning and can put anyone behind the bars.