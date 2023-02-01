Live | Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Murmu

Hello and welcome to The Federal‘s live coverage of Union Budget 2023-24. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget today (February 1) at 11 am. This will be her fifth straight budget. Dressed in a red saree with black and golden border, Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a bahi khata, which she used after ditching the briefcase. She kept a digital tablet in a red bahi khata style pouch.

Sitharaman on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament.