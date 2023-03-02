Live | Assembly poll results: Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

The Election Commission (EC) will declare the Assembly election 2023 results of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura today (March 2). Counting is all set to begin at 8 am.

Stakes are high for the BJP as the results will signal if it has deepened its roots in Tripura, a Left bastion captured by the party in 2018, and made further inroads in Meghalaya and Nagaland, or if the opposition has managed to dent its influence.

Among the three states, it is Tripura which promises to have more national resonance than the two others as traditional rivals Congress and the Left have joined hands for the first time to challenge the BJP in the election to the state’s 60-member assembly.

In Tripura, for the first time, the EC has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 Assembly constituencies to ensure that votes are counted in a free, fair and transparent way. During the February 16 Assembly polls, 89.90 per cent of 28.13 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, which will be followed by EVMs. The EC has received 65,693 postal ballots. Votes will be counted in 21 Counting Halls in Agartala. Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP.

Meghalaya, which went to polls on February 27, a total of 85.17 per cent of the 21.6 lakh electors cast their votes. Counting of votes will be held at 13 centres across the state.

Though Meghalaya has a 60-member Assembly, polling in Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the death of one of the candidates.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is vying to retain power in the northeastern state, while the BJP, Trinamool Congress, and other regional parties are hoping to bring about a change in the government.

The Congress and the BJP contested 59 seats, while the NPP had put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57, and the United Democratic Party (UDP) in 46.

Exit polls by various channels on Monday predicted a hung house in Meghalaya.

Ahead of counting, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Sarma, who heads the BJP-led North East Development Alliance (NEDA), met Sangma at a hotel on Tuesday night.

In Nagaland, a total of 83.63 per cent of votes were cast to the 60-member House on February 27. The NDPP-BJP alliance is set to retain power, according to exit polls.

The alliance contested the election on 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The exit polls by different agencies gave a comfortable margin for the NDPP-BJP to retain power by increasing their strength in the Assembly and forming the government for the second consecutive term.

In 2018, the alliance won 30 seats – 18 by the regional party and 12 by the saffron party. It managed to defeat the 15 years reign of the Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National People’s Party of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA.