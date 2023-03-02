Live | Assembly poll results: BJP leads in Tripura; NPP in Meghalaya

The Election Commission (EC) will declare the Assembly election 2023 results of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura today (March 2). Counting has begun at 8 am.

Stay tuned to The Federal.com for real-time updates on counting and trends.

As per initial trends, BJP and its ally IPFT are leading in 39 Seats in Tripura. NPP is ahead in 19 Seats in Meghalaya.

The counting of votes for by-elections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra has also begun.

In Erode East Assembly bypolls, the contest is between Congress’ candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s Thennarasu.