LIVE: All-round Pandya helps India beat Pak in close game

Seven-time champion India opened its Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a final-over thrilling win over Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing 148, India won with two balls and five wickets to spare. Hardik Pandya was the star for India with an all-round performance as he sealed the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

After taking three wickets, Pandya remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls with four fours and one six in the Group A clash.

India’s next game is on Wednesday (August 31) against the qualifier Hong Kong.

