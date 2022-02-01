Sitharaman says Budget 2022 lays blueprint for India at 100

'We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth,' Nirmala Sitharaman says

Union Budget 2022 lays blueprint for India at 75 to India at 100, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday (February 1).

Sitharaman said India’s economic growth this year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, highest among all large economies.

Budget ’22 will provide further impetus for growth, the minister said while presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament.

Before the speech the FM met the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan as per tradition. The Union Cabinet met thereafter to clear the Budget. Setting the tone for the Union Budget 2022-23, the Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled in the Parliament on Monday.