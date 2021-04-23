India logs over 3 lakh COVID cases for 2nd day in row, Centre on toes

India set a world record for the most number of daily cases for the second day in a row on Friday. The Union health ministry informed that 3,32,730 new cases and 2,263 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Amid the surge 25 critical patients died at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi while a fire at a COVID-19 facility in Vasai, Maharashtra, claimed 13 lives. As the situation deteriorated, PM Narendra Modi met chief ministers and senior officials to review the situation. Follow the latest developments live with The Federal.

