Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned to enable MPs to vote for President

The elections for the President of India has begun, kicking off the month-long monsoon session of Parliament on Monday where the government is planning to introduce 24 Bills.

MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and MLAs and MLCs of state assemblies and legislative councils across the country will vote for either NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu or the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha, even though Murmu holds the edge with the numbers slightly in her favour. The results will be announced after counting on July 21.

Among the Bills that will be tabled are The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2022, The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, and others.

‘The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill’ and ‘The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill’ will also be discussed during the session which will begin with the Presidential elections.

Opposition agenda

An all-party meeting was held on Sunday of leaders of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the agenda of the session. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla urged leaders to allow the smooth functioning of the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the meetings and the Opposition questioned his absence.

The opposition is planning to attack the government over the delay in clearance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore, the Agnipath short service scheme for the armed forces, inflation, unemployment and the alleged misuse of federal structure by the Centre.

Congress is planning to raise key issues of LPG cylinder rate, price rise, unemployment and falling rupee, the Agnipath Scheme, weakening of military capacity and the continued tension with China in eastern Ladakh.

