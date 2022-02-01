Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2022

Sitharaman will also present the tax proposals and financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-23

All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she has started her Budget.

Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha on Monday (January 31).

The Survey has projected GDP (gross domestic product) growth at 8.0-8.5 per cent for financial year 2022-23, against the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) first advance estimates of 9.2 per cent for 2021-22.

The Economic Survey pointed to inflation as a concern, but said that the macroeconomic stability indicators signal the economy is ‘well-placed’ to take on the challenges of the next fiscal year.

