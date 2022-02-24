Day 2 updates: Airport outside Kyiv falls; over 1,000 Russian troops killed

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman says its forces have used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel and killed over 200 troops belonging to Ukraine's special forces

The Russian military claims it has taken control of an airport just outside Kyiv, as Kremlin forces bear down on the Ukrainian capital. The claim could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, BBC reports said Ukraine’s defence ministry that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed. Meanwhile, UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said 450 Russian soldiers and at least 194 Ukrainians, including 57 civilians, have been killed.

Earlier, taking possession of the airport in Hostomel, which has a long runway allowing the landing of heavy-lift transport planes, would mean Russia can airlift troops directly to Kyiv’s outskirts.

Hostomel is just 7 km northwest of the city. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel and killed over 200 troops belonging to Ukraine’s special forces.

