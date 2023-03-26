Congress Satyagraha Live: India’s prime minister is a coward, Priyanka lashes out at Modi

The Congress on Sunday (March 26) began a day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party’s top brass taking part in the satyagraha at Rajghat.

Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

Several leaders of the party’s Delhi unit also took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the satyagraha.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha was denied, adequate security arrangements were put in place.

In response to the Delhi Police’s action, Venugopal said on Twitter, “After silencing our voice in Parliament, the government has refused to let us hold a peaceful satyagraha at Bapus (Mahatma Gandhi) samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi government to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on.”

The Congress has put up a stage outside Rajghat for the protest.