Congress polls LIVE: ‘Secret’ candidate to contest for top post?

The battle for Congress’s presidentship has heated up on Friday (September 30), the last day of filing nominations, with the party headquarters in New Delhi bustling with activity as new names cropped up for the race to the top post.

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was backed by the Gandhi family, declared that he won’t contest the elections for the Congress president, and with Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor being the remaining contenders, names of Mallikarjun Kharge, known to be close to the Gandhis, and Manish Tewari of the rebel group of G-23 were floated around.

A secret candidate could also surface at the last moment, as a senior party leader hinted at such an option.

Today (September 30) 3 pm is the deadline for filing nominations for the top party post.

Catch the live updates here: