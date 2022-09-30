Congress polls LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge emerges as clear favourite

Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and K N Tripathi are the three men in the Congress presidential race for which nominations end on Friday (on September 30) with the veteran Kharge from Karnataka emerging a clear favourite.

The 80-year-old Kharge, flanked by top Congress leaders, filed several sets of nomination papers with the proposers, also including members from the G-23 ginger group comprising Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari and Bhupinder Hooda.

Tharoor, who was also part of the G-23 group, filed five sets of nomination papers, while former Jharkhand minister Tripathi filed a single set of poll papers with Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Congresss Central Election Authority.

Kharge appeared to be a clear favourite for the Congress presidential election as a galaxy of leaders were present by his side when he filed his nomination papers at the AICC headquarters here.

Over 9,100 delegates are eligible to cast their votes in the October 17 election. The result will be announced on October 1

Today (September 30) 3 pm is the deadline for filing nominations for the top party post.

