Budget Session Live: Rahul in Parliament, says ‘London speech wasn’t anti-India’

The clamour over Adani row and Rahul Gandhi’s London speech didn’t let the Parliament function for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid ruckus by the Opposition MPs.

However, in a major development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he “didn’t speak anything anti-India” in his London speech as he finally arrived in the Parliament amid a raging row over his democracy remarks. Rahul has broken his silence on the day the ruling BJP scaled up attack on Gandhi scion, seeking an apology from him.

Rahul said he will respond to the BJP’s charges against him over his remarks in London, if he is given an opportunity to speak in the Parliament. However, he brushed aside media queries on the BJP’s demand for an apology.

Watch: Rahul wasn’t wrong; Indian democracy is under strain: Sam Pitroda

Advertisement

Congress sources said Rahul met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day to inform him that he is willing to make a statement in the House regarding his comments. This is as per House procedures since a member who wishes to speak on an issue that is not part of the day’s listed business needs to inform the Speaker in advance on what she/he wishes to speak about and why.

In Rahul’s case, this was so because number of BJP leaders have pointedly raised questions about him. As per rules, if a member is spoken about by name during House proceedings, she/he has the right to respond after informing the Chair. Sources say Rahul categorically conveyed to the Speaker that he did not make any anti-India statement.

Earlier, Lok Sabha was adjourned with proceedings lasting just three minutes through the day as the Opposition and treasury benches remained at loggerheads.

As the House reconvened at 2 pm, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, urged members to be seated and stop sloganeering if they want a debate. The House was subsequently adjourned for the day amid uproar just a minute after reconvening. In the morning session too, the House proceedings had lasted only for two minutes.