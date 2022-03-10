BJP blitz in UP; AAP does a Delhi encore in Punjab; for Cong, same script

BJP takes lead in Goa and Manipur, is ahead of Congress in Uttarakhand

In a historic verdict, the BJP is set to capture power in Uttar Pradesh, with a bigger vote share. As per emerging reports, the BJP has garnered 44.6 per cent of the vote, bigger than what they achieved in the 2017 polls.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide win, which will have ripple effects across the country.

The BJP is also leading in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the other three states for which elections were held last month, according to the Election Commission website.

