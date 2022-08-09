Bihar: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with NDA; to meet Governor at 4 pm

Nitish is unlikely to resign from the CM post; he may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, such as the RJD and Congress

The political upheaval in Bihar took a sharp turn on Tuesday, with reports of Chief Minister and JD(U) head Nitish Kumar formally announcing the severing of ties with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish is set to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to join the meeting.

Citing party sources, PTI said Nitish is unlikely to resign from chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of RJD legislators, convened by Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow in Patna, a stone’s throw from the CM’s residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

Assembly make-up

The BJP had bagged 74 seats in the election even as its strength improved to 77 in the Assembly after three MLAs from Mueksh Sahni`s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined it. The RJD is presently the largest party in the state with 80 MLAs. The Bihar Assembly has a total strength of 243 MLAs and any party or alliance needs the support of 122 MLAs to form a government. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the Left parties, also part of the Grand Alliance, have 16 MLAs.

So, if Nitish returns to the RJD-Congress-Left Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the bloc will have 160 MLAs (45 of JD(U), 80 of RJD, 19 of Congress and 16 of Left parties) against the majority mark of 122. Additionally, the RJD is also reaching out to the HAM, a BJP ally with four MLAs.

Nitish had convened a JD(U) meeting on Tuesday morning following the exit of the party’s former national president RCP Singh. The latter quit after the JD(U) sent him a notice seeking explanation on the graft charges levelled against him. RCP was said to be getting close to the BJP, and this is said to have irked Nitish.

On Monday evening, Nitish was said to have spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the phone, and sought an audience on August 11. This was not confirmed by either party.