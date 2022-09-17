African cheetahs land in India after 10-hour journey: All you need to know

The eight cheetahs -- five females and three males -- are being brought from Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project

A special cargo flight, carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning

The plane landed at the Gwalior airbase shortly before 8 am.

A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey

The felines will be released in special enclosures at the state’s Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At around 10.45 am on Saturday, which is also Modi’s birthday, three of the cheetahs will be released in quarantine enclosures of the park by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for KNP, where he will release the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am, officials said.After completing necessary formalities, including paperwork, at Gwalior, the cheetahs will be flown to Palpur village, some 165km away, in Sheopur district in two helicopters, a Chinook and a Mi category chopper.

From Palpur, the felines will be brought to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district by road.

The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present-day Chhattisgarh, which was earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, and the species was declared extinct from India in 1952.

The ‘African Cheetah Introduction Project in India’ was conceived in 2009. A plan to introduce the big cat in the KNP by November last year was delayed due to the COVIDpandemic.

The cheetahs remained without food during their air and road journey and they will be given something to eat once they are released from the enclosures.

KNP is situated on the Northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344.686 sq km.

KNP is situated on the Northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344.686 sq km.

It has been named after a tributary of the Chambal River, Kuno

