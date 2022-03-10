Assembly polls: BJP ahead in UP; Punjab set for upset with AAP taking lead

The extensive elections for the Assembly in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa which started on February 10, came to an end on March 7. All eyes are now on the results which will be declared shortly.

As counting began, the BJP seemed to be taking the lead in Uttar Pradesh, and the AAP in Punjab.

The elections are widely seen as a strong test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s performance, as the BJP leader looks to fend off the resurgence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and a Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will look to retain power after internal strife in Congress led to the ouster of former CM Amarinder Singh and the sidelining of cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP in alliance with Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal are expected to give a tough fight in several constituencies.

Advertisement

While Uttarakhand will largely be a bilateral contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress, a multi-cornered tie is expected in Goa between ruling BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Trinamool Congress. N Biren Singh will leave no stone unturned to retain power in Manipur as his ruling BJP fights NPP, Congress, NPF and the JD(U).