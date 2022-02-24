137 killed in Ukraine, Russia claims ‘significant damage’

Worldwide condemnation of Russia's military action; PM Modi calls Russian President Putin and seeks end to crisis

Ukraine seems to have lived through one complete day of Russian military action but not without significant damage. Russia said it caused ‘significant damage’ on Day 1 of the invasion on Thursday (February 24) with its military stating that it has destroyed around 70 military targets including 11 airfields in the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. In an AP report, he called them ‘heroes’ in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more had been wounded. Zelensky said that despite Russia’s claim it was attacking only military targets, civilian sites also were struck. In his words: “They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven.” The president said all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday. Ukraine’s border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

Russian defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones too have been shot down.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian Preseident Putin and sought an end to the military action. He had earlier discussed the economic implications of the crisis with his cabinet colleagues, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; and top officials.

Russian military columns had crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian forces said they killed at least 50 Russian soldiers and destroyed six Russian warplanes. While shelling was reported in certain cities, including the capital Kyiv, Russia said it was not targeting civilian population but targeting Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Zelensky introduced martial law in the country and called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Across the world condemnation against Russian action poured in, from the UN, European countries, the US and other countries of the world. The EU and several western countries have introduced strong economic sanctions on Russia, including on its banks, assets and other trade facilities in other countries. The NATO has said that it will not attack Russia even as a number of member countries are sending arms, ammunition and other equipment.

