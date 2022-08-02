US speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan today; China issues warning

Pelosi would arrive in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, on Tuesday after visiting Malaysia. She will then have an overnight stay at Taipei, meet President Tsai Ing-wen

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan on Tuesday (August 2) with full protection from the US military in face of threats from China that it “will not sit idle.”

According to reports by Taiwanese media, Pelosi will be the highest-ranking elected US official visiting Taiwan in more than 25 years.

Pelosi’s visit

Pelosi who now has full-support of the Biden administration, was initially warned about the visit, anticipating a hostile response from China.

Pelosi would arrive in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, on Tuesday after visiting Malaysia. She will then have an overnight stay at Taipei, and meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

China’s stance

China on Monday (August 1) said it is keeping a close watch on reports of Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan. It has warned of a “resolute response” by its military and “strong countermeasures” if she went ahead with the trip to Taipei.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (July 28) reacted to the proposed visit while on a call with US President Joe Biden. “Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the Chinese President said.

White House responds



The White House has warned China against “overreacting” to a trip by Pelosi. “She has every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge,” a White House statement said.

China need not turn any visit by Nancy Pelosi into a ‘crisis’, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Taiwan

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must become a part of the country. The country has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland in the future.