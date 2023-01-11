US has very important defence relationship with India: Pentagon

The Pentagon Press Secretary Gen Pat Ryder said that India and the US cooperate and engage on a variety of fronts, including through mechanisms like the Quad

The United States has a very important defence relationship with India, the Pentagon said on Tuesday (January 10).

“It is a very important relationship between the United States and India when it comes to security cooperation and defence cooperation. So we look forward to continuing to engage with the Indian leadership,” the Pentagon Press Secretary Gen Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.

Also read: India, US vow to deepen defence cooperation – especially in Indo-Pacific region

“When we do have something to announce, certainly we will, but we already cooperate and engage on a variety of fronts, including through mechanisms like the Quad. So we look forward to continuing to do that in 2023,” Ryder said in response to a question.

Advertisement

The Quad comprises India, Japan, Australia, and the US.