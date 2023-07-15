UK visa to become dearer; here’s how much you have to shell out extra

While no official confirmation has been provided, reports suggest that the potential increase in fees and health surcharges for visa applicants, including Indians, may range from 15% to 20%

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a massive increase in visa application fees and health surcharges paid by applicants to the National Health Service (NHS).

Although no official confirmation has been provided, reports suggest that the hike could range from 15 to 20 per cent. Indians, who make up a bulk of UK visa applicants, are likely to feel the pocket pinch majorly.

Sunak has proposed the hike to support the public sector wage increase, including that of teachers, police officers, and junior doctors, with a general 5 to 7 per cent rise across the board.

The math

Sunak insisted that the UK government would avoid relying on increased borrowing to cover these costs due to concerns about inflation.

“If we’re going to prioritise paying public-sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I’m not prepared to put up people’s taxes and I don’t think it would be responsible or right to borrow more because that would just make inflation worse,” Sunak had told reporters at a Downing Street press conference earlier.

“So, what we have done are two things to find this money. The first is, we are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS,” he said.

“All of those fees are going to go up and that will raise over £1 billion; so, across the board visa application fees are going to go up significantly and similarly for the IHS,” he added.

The pocket pinch

The government has said that work and visa fees will increase by 15 per cent, while all other visa fees will rise by at least 20 per cent.

The immigration health surcharge, initially introduced in 2015 at £200 per application, doubled to £400 in 2018 and further rose to £624 in 2020.

(With agency inputs)