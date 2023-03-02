Two Indian nationals among five persons arrested by US Border Patrol

US Border Patrol agents from the Detroit Sector apprehended them for illegally crossing into the country from Canada by boat

Two Indian nationals were among five persons arrested by US border authorities after they were apprehended for illegally crossing into the country from Canada by boat.

US Border Patrol agents from the Detroit Sector arrested the five foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt near Algonac in the US state of Michigan, a statement by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Wednesday (March 1).

It said Border Patrol dispatchers monitoring the remote video surveillance system late at night on February 20 observed a vessel on the St. Clair River cross the international border near a known smuggling route and immediately contacted agents in the area.

Also read: Indian family’s death at Canada-US border consistent with exposure to outdoor elements: MEA

Advertisement

The agents responded to the area and immediately encountered five people in the vicinity of where the vessel was observed heading towards the shoreline. The five people admitted that they had crossed the border from Canada, by boat.

The agents also observed two migrants completely drenched and shivering due to the frigid temperature. The individuals told the agents that they had fallen into the river while climbing out of the boat.

Five persons from four different nations

All five persons were then taken into custody and transported to a local station for processing.

During the processing stage of the investigation, the agents identified two subjects from India, and the remainder from Nigeria, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, CBP said.

The persons are being processed for US immigration violations.

“The smuggler tried to take advantage of darkness and freezing temperatures to mask his criminal activity. Bad people will go to great lengths to avoid arrest, placing themselves and others in danger,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said.

(With agency inputs)