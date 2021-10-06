‘Not a day goes by I don’t think about him’: Apple CEO Cook on Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple Inc, passed away 10 years ago on this day at the age of 56 following a prolonged battle with cancer

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday (October 6) wrote a touching memo to employees in memory of late Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple Inc, who passed away 10 years ago on this day at the age of 56 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Cook said that Jobs was a husband, a father, a friend, and a visionary who left an extraordinary legacy behind, adding that not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about him.

Bloomberg obtained a copy of the memo, which reads as follows:

Team,

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve’s passing. It’s a moment to celebrate his life and to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he left behind.

Steve believed that “people with passion can change the world for the better.” That’s the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today.

Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.

This year, as much as any other, we’re reminded of the profound impact our products have on the world. I feel so lucky that we spend our days creating wildly innovative tools that connect people, inspire them to think differently, and empower them to make their own dent in the universe, too. It’s one of the many gifts that Steve gave to all of us.

I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life.

Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.

Tim

Apple commemorated Jobs with a full-page tribute on its website, including a statement from his family.

Jobs died in October 2011 at the age of 56. Two months before he died, Jobs appointed Cook as the CEO.

Cook, who is 60 now, can remain in power till 2026.