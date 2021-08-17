Taliban announces amnesty for all, urges women to join government

"The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims," said Enamullah Samangani, member of the Islamic Emirates cultural commission to Afghan state television, which the Taliban now control

A Taliban official has announced a general amnesty for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government.

Enamullah Samangani, member of the Islamic Emirates cultural commission, made these statements on Tuesday (August 17) on Afghan state television which is now controlled by the militants.

“The Islamic Emirate don’t want women to be victims,” he said, using their title for Afghanistan. He added: The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join, said media reports.

A stunned world watched as the Taliban swiftly made inroads into many provinces in Afghanistan easily squashing the Afghan National Army, who seemed to have not put up a fight. All too soon, they reached Kabul, and on Sunday, after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country abandoning his people, the Taliban literally walked into Kabul and grabbed power.

Chaos ensued in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, as civilians fearing that Taliban would reimpose their brutal regime once again lined up at cash machines to withdraw their savings and flee the country.

Disturbing and horrific videos from Kabul airport, which was widely shared on social media, showed Afghans running alongside a moving US military plane to cling to its undercarriage to be able to escape what they believed is fate worse than death. And, at least three Afghans who tried to hide in the undercarriage of a plane, plunged to their death shortly after it took off.

The dreams of an entire generation of Afghans who were raised on the hopes of building a modern, democratic state seem to have just melted away with the relentless advance of the Taliban fighters and their eventual takeover of the entire country except for a few pockets.

The Taliban have issued statements aimed at reassuring Afghans. They said there will be no revenge attacks on those who worked for the government or its security services, and that life, property, and honour would be respected. They also urged Afghans to remain in the country and have pledged to create a secure environment for businesses, embassies, and foreign and local charities.

But some of their actions seem to be sending out a different message, said media reports.