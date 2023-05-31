Superstar Rajinikanth invited to promote tourism in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, Venkateshwaran, personally urged him to explore the 'Ramayana Trail' in Sri Lanka and also other Buddhist sites in the country

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been invited to visit Sri Lanka in a bid to boost tourism in the cash-strapped island nation.

Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, D Venkateshwaran, extended the invite to Rajinikanth, saying “his presence will enhance cinema-induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism”.

Venkateshwaran also urged him to explore the ‘Ramayana Trail’ in Sri Lanka and also Buddhist sites in the country, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, known professionally as Rajanikanth, now 72, has acted in more than 160 Indian films over five decades, mostly in Tamil. He is also hugely popular in Sri Lanka.