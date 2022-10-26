Sunak brings back Suella Braverman, sacks 4 ministers of Team Truss

The newly-appointed British PM also appointed Dominic Raab as his deputy and Jeremy Hunt as the Finance Minister

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a series of changes to the cabinet, hours after taking charge from predecessor Liz Truss on Tuesday (October 25).

This included re-appointing Conservative Party MP Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary, sacking several ministers from Truss’ team and making two key appointments – naming Dominic Raab the Deputy Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt the Finance Minister.

Braverman’s return as home secretary came six days after she put in her papers under the Truss administration.

“I am honoured to be appointed by the Prime Minister to serve as Home Secretary. We will work hard to control our borders, maintain our security and keep our streets safe,” Braverman said.

The MP from the Fareham constituency had resigned from the post after taking responsibility for inadvertently sending a sensitive government document from her official email to a fellow MP.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boat crossings,” she had said.

Sunak has four ministers in the Truss cabinet to step down. They are Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith and Development Minister Vicky Ford, the Prime Minister’s official Twitter handle said.

Raab will handle the Justice department from now on. Jeremy Hunt will continue to be the Finance Minister.

Sunak on Tuesday formally took charge of his post after an audience with King Charles III.

Stressing that the UK is in the throes of a “profound economic challenge,” Sunak has said that his government will ensure stability and unity and make it a priority to bring the “party and our country together”

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people,” he had said ahead of his appointment.