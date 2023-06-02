Sri Lanka blames Gujarat-based Indiana Ophthalmic for faulty eye drops

India’s pharmaceuticals export council, Pharmexcil, has sent a show-cause notice to the company, Indiana Ophthalmics, on June 1, seeking an explanation within two days after an internal investigation

The Sri Lankan government has accused a pharmaceutical company based in Gujarat, Indiana Ophthalmics, of exporting poor-quality eye drops to the island nation.

The government said that these eye drops had caused infections in more than 30 people.

As a result of this allegation, India’s pharmaceuticals export council, Pharmexcil, has sent a show-cause notice to the company on Thursday (June 1), seeking an explanation within two days after an internal investigation.

“Alleged supply of contaminated eyedrops by your company has brought a bad reputation to the Indian pharma industry and is also likely to have an impact on the trust of international agencies in Indian pharma export,” Udaya Bhaskar, director general of Pharmexcil, said in a letter to Indiana Ophthalmics.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also initiated an investigation into the quality concerns of the product in question, Methylprednisolone eye drops.

Indiana Ophthalmics has denied any quality issues in the eye drops exported by the company to Sri Lanka.

This is the fourth such incident in the past one year that Indian-made drugs have been declared contaminated in other countries.

