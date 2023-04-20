SpaceX’s giant ‘Starship’ rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas

Eventually, the company intends to employ Starship rockets to transport cargo and people to the Moon as well as Mars

On Thursday (April 20), SpaceX’s massive new rocket took off on its inaugural test flight but malfunctioned within minutes of launching from the pad.

Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites; both the booster and spacecraft on top were to be ditched into the sea.

Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off limits.

Spaces first try to launch the rocket was called off Monday because of a stuck valve in the rocket during fuelling.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.

