Several people feared dead in explosion at Kabul’s military airport: Report

A spokesperson of Afghanistan’s interior ministry said an investigation has been ordered into the incident

Several people have been feared dead following an explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday (January 1), according to the interior ministry of the Taliban-ruled government.

“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” Reuters quoted Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesperson of the interior ministry as saying on Sunday.

According to Takor, an investigation has been ordered into the incident.

Reuters said that local residents heard a loud explosion near the military airport at around 8 am on Sunday. The area has been reportedly sealed off and roads leading to it closed.

The explosion comes days after four people were injured in a blast in Talquan city in Takhar province. A few weeks back, on December 12, unidentified gunmen had stormed into a hotel in Kabul that sees a huge footfall of Chinese businessmen.