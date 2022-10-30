Seoul Halloween stampede death toll rises to 151; US offers aid

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd, that had amassed to celebrate Halloween, surged into a narrow alley in Itaewon, known for its night clubs

The death toll due to a stampede in a market in South Korea’s Seoul has risen to 151. The dead include 19 foreigners who are nationals of Uzbekistan, China and Norway, news agency Yonhap reported.

Over 150 people have been injured in the stampede that broke out during Halloween festivities on Saturday (October 29).

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede.

Also read: Indonesia football stampede: Police revise death toll to 125 from 174

Advertisement

According to media reports, most of those who were killed were teenagers and young adults in their 20s.

The stampede broke out when the huge crowd, that had amassed to celebrate Halloween surged into a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party hub in Seoul/

Initially, around 120 people were killed and over 100 injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on the narrow street.

Sources said the crowd was estimated to be around 1 lakh while several of the attendees were dressed in Halloween costumes.

Emergency officials including police and firemen were seen trying to resuscitate people who suffered cardiac arrest on the streets.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that around 50 people received CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest and emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty.

More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients. TV footage and photos showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers.

Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people in the streets. In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.

Police, which were restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up the transportation of the injured to hospitals across the city, also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to swiftly return home.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul after a gap of three years due to COVID restrictions.

World leaders condoled the families of the deceased, wishing speedy recovery to those were injured in the tragedy.

Also read: Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Canada

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” US President Joe Biden tweeted stating that the “US stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”

The US government has offered South Korea any support it needs during the crisis.

“The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also offered his condolences to all South Koreans at “this very distressing time.”

“Heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)