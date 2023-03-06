Rishi Sunak’s warning to illegal immigrants: ‘You cannot stay here’

Sunak's government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week as the UK faces a constant flow of migrants crossing its borders from Europe

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an interview on Sunday (March 5) warned illegal immigrants entering the country that they would be deported.

“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak, who has made “stopping the boats” one of his top priorities, told the UK media.

Sunak’s govt pushing legislation to crack down on illegal immigration

Sunak made this promise as the United Kingdom faces a constant flow of migrants crossing its borders from Europe. His government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week, with a special focus on those arriving in boats across the English Channel.