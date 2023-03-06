Rishi Sunak’s warning to illegal immigrants: ‘You cannot stay here’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an interview on Sunday (March 5) warned illegal immigrants entering the country that they would be deported.
“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak, who has made “stopping the boats” one of his top priorities, told the UK media.
“If you come here illegally, then you will not be able to stay here – and we will have the ability in the vast majority of cases to send you to an alternative safe country."
Rishi Sunak backs plans to remove illegal immigrants to Rwanda.@piersmorgan | @rishisunak | #PMandthePM pic.twitter.com/0WvZcYEElp
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 2, 2023
Sunak’s govt pushing legislation to crack down on illegal immigration
Sunak made this promise as the United Kingdom faces a constant flow of migrants crossing its borders from Europe. His government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week, with a special focus on those arriving in boats across the English Channel.
The new legislation would entrust the home secretary with the responsibility to remove anyone arriving on a small boat to Rwanda or a “safe” third country “as soon as reasonably practicable” and ban them from returning permanently.
Also read: ‘Rishi Sunak: The Rise’ review: The success story of a minority in Britain
“Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally, and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats,” Sunak added.
The UK has laws allowing illegal immigrants to claim asylum after crossing the border. The migrants are usually allowed to remain while their case is being litigated, but the new legislation would prevent such migrants from claiming asylum in the first place.
Corbyn calls Sunak’s asylum ban immoral, inhumane
Jeremy Corbyn, who was Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 but is now an independent, reacted strongly to the Prime Minister’s remarks. He tweeted, “Rishi Sunak’s latest asylum ban is immoral, inhumane, and in breach of international law….Seeking asylum is a human right — we must fight back to protect it.”
Rishi Sunak’s latest asylum ban is immoral, inhumane and in breach of international law.
We don’t need to see his Whatsapps to know why he is escalating his war on refugees: to stoke division, hatred & fear.
Seeking asylum is a human right — we must fight back to protect it.
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 5, 2023
The UK government has long been trying to tackle the increased numbers of asylum seekers crossing over from France to the UK in dangerous conditions.
However, it is not yet clear how exactly the government proposes to limit the rights of asylum seekers.
(With agency inputs)