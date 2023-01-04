Rishi Sunak wants all students to study maths till 18: Report

About 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary schoolchildren, according to UK government figures

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce plans for all students in England to study maths up to the age of 18 in an effort to tackle innumeracy, said a report by The Guardian. In his first speech of 2023, Sunak is expected to make the announcement.

He has already announced proposals for a new “baccalaureate”, replacing A-levels, during the Conservative leadership contest, which would see students continue with compulsory English and maths until 18, but sit fewer exams at 16.

Sunak’s plan for compulsory maths involves students taking some form of the subject alongside others. This will mean that maths to 18 will be provided through different routes rather than just A-levels (Advanced Level qualifications). A-Levels are a UK subject-based qualification for students aged 16 and above.

Sunak’s pledge

A report by The Independent, quoting sources, said that in his speech Sunak will say, “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive. And it’s the single most important reason why I came into politics: to give every child the highest possible standard of education.”

“Right now, just half of all 16–19 years-old study any maths at all. Yet in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before. And letting our children out into the world without those skills is letting our children down,” he is likely to say.

The policy would only apply to pupils in England, as education is a devolved issue.

Labour’s criticism

The opposition Labour Party criticised the “empty pledge”, with the shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, saying: “He cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers, yet the government has missed their target for new maths teachers year after year, with existing teachers leaving in their droves.”

“Labour will end tax breaks for private schools and use the money to invest in 6,500 more teachers, including maths teachers, to drive up standards in this country,” The Guardian reported him as saying.

About 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary schoolchildren, according to government figures. Currently only around half of 16-19 years-old study any maths at all. The UK remains one of the few countries in the world where children are not required to study some form of maths up to the age of 18.