Rishi Sunak makes history, set to take over as British PM

The former chancellor held a solid lead in the contest having comfortably surpassed the 100-MPs threshold to make the shortlist in time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline.

Rishi Sunak was set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, the only other contestant in the race, dropped out, and said “Rishi has my full support”.

At 42, Sunak will be the youngest UK PM since 1812. He is the UK’s youngest PM since Lord Liverpool came to office in 1812 and the fastest from being first elected as an MP to becoming PM in modern times, taking just seven years, according to BBC.

The former chancellor, who said he wanted to “fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country” when he declared his candidacy, held a solid lead in the contest having comfortably surpassed the 100-MPs threshold to make the shortlist in time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline.

Also read: UK PM poll: ‘Give Rishi Sunak best chance of succeeding’, says Priti Patel

Advertisement

The former finance minister had lost out to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss just last month after his popularity among party colleagues did not translate in the wider Tory membership vote.

Truss on Thursday announced her resignation as the Prime Minister after just 45 days in office, following an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

Also read: Liz Truss resigns as British PM amid economic, political turmoil

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems,” Sunak had said in his latest campaign pitch, with reference to the economic turmoil he would be inheriting if he does go on to succeed Truss following a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget last month.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister,” he said, promising “integrity, professionalism and accountability” at every level of the government that he would lead and to “work day in and day out” to get the job done.

Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 24, 2022

“Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support,” tweeted Truss.