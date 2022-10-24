Rishi Sunak may become Britain’s next PM as Boris retracts from race

If rival Penny Mordaunt fails to get 100 votes by 2 pm Monday, Sunak will be sworn in as the first British prime minister of Indian-origin by the evening

Indian-origin UK politician, Rishi Sunak, who has the vote of 142 parliamentarians, may become Britain’s next Prime Minister if contender Penny Mordaunt fails to secure 100 votes by Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, former British prime minister Boris Johnson withdrew from the race, pushing Sunak a step closer to become Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister.

Johnson, 55, claimed he had crossed the 100-MPs threshold but decided not to go forward in the interest of Tory party’s unity.

In a statement, Johnson who resigned in July in the wake of the partygate scandal of COVID-19 lockdown law-breaking parties said he had “cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations”, but came to the conclusion that “this is simply not the right time”.

“I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds,” Johnson said.

“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time… And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this,” he added.

Johnson, who formally had not announced his candidacy yet, had the public backing of around 59 Tory MPs, including some high-profile cabinet members.

It now remains to be seen which way that support would be divided between British Indian former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who leads the nominations among Tory MPs with around 142 supporters, and Penny Mordaunt with around 29 publicly declared backers.

The likelihood of a two-member shortlist by 2 pm local time Monday deadline is now almost certain.

If the party MPs unite behind a single candidate, expected to be frontrunner Sunak, he will be declared the Tory leader and prime minister by Monday evening.

However, if there are two candidates, the Tory membership will get an online vote and the successor to Liz Truss will be declared on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)