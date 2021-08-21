Reports claim Ashraf Ghani’s brother has pledged support to Taliban

Former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani’s brother Hashmat Ghani has pledged support to the Taliban, according to unconfirmed reports.

A video released by Taliban religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir shows Hashmat Ghani joining the Taliban in the presence of one of the group’s leaders, Khalil-ur-Rehman. The video is yet to be independently verified.

Hashmat Ghani is the chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis and also the chairman of Kabul-based The Ghani Group. His business empire is spread in the United Arab Emirates, where Ashraf Ghani took refuge after leaving Kabul.

He is also believed to be a vice president of an American security and reconstruction company headed by his son, Sultan Ghani.

Ashraf Ghani left Kabul on the night of August 15 after the Taliban, following their lightning offensive elsewhere in the country, reached the capital.

Following accusations of fleeing with a huge amount of cash and deserting his countrymen, Ashraf Ghani addressed Afghans from Dubai and said he intends to return soon. He said he left before he wanted to avoid bloodshed.