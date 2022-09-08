Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving monarch, dies at 96

With her death, her eldest son and heir, Charles, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom, has died, after reigning for 70 years.

The 96-year-old monarch was suffering from age-related health issues and was under close medical supervision. Her family had been gathering at her Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son and heir, Charles, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms. Charles and the Queen’s close family members travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was already by her side at the Scottish castle and her other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, joined later. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in London for a charity event, also rushed to Harry’s grandmother’s summer residence.

William’s wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, started their first full day at a new school there earlier on Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch has been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

Prime Minister Modi pays tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” the prime minister said.