Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving British monarch, passes away

The 96-year-old monarch was suffering from age-related health issues and was under close medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom, has died, after reigning for 70 years, as per multiple reports, quoting Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old monarch was suffering from age-related health issues and was under close medical supervision. During her last moments, the Queen was surrounded by her family members, her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and her grandson Prince William. (Details awaited)

Prime Minister Modi pays tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

Advertisement

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” the prime minister said.

(Copy to be updated)