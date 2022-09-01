Portugal health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies in Lisbon

Marta Temido quit following widespread criticism of her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetric services, forcing risky transfers of pregnant women between hospitals

Hours after a pregnant Indian tourist died, Portugal’s health minister resigned on Tuesday (August 30).

Marta Temido quit following widespread criticism of her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetric services, forcing risky transfers of pregnant women between hospitals, according to a Reuters report.

Temido’s resignation came hours after reports emerged that the 34-year-old pregnant woman died after suffering a cardiac arrest during an ambulance transfer from Lisbon’s main hospital Santa Maria, which had no vacancies in the neonatology service, to another hospital in the capital, it added.

“The Minister of Health, Marta Temido, presented her resignation to the Prime Minister today because she understands that she is no longer able to remain in office”, the health ministry said in a statement.

According to Portugal’s Lusa news agency, Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa said the woman’s death was “the last straw” that led to Temido’s resignation.

There have been similar incidents across Portugal in recent months, including the separate deaths of two infants whose mothers had apparently been transferred between hospitals and endured long delays, a BBC report said.

Portugal’s shortage of health staff, especially those specialising in gynaecology and obstetrics, has led to the government considering hiring from abroad. The closure of some natal units has led to overflowing maternity wards and long wait times, with opposition parties, doctors and nurses pointing blame at the former health minister, it added.

Speaking to RTP News, the chair of the Portuguese doctors association Miguel Guimaraes said Temido quit because she did not have any way of resolving the current crisis – before going on to praise her record in office.