PM Modi once again tops approval ratings among world leaders

US President Joe Biden is ranked number six with a 43 per cent rating along with Canada’s Justin Trudeau, also at 43 per cent.

On the list of the 13 world leaders, Biden is ranked number six with a 43 per cent rating along with Trudeau also at 43 per cent, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a 41 per cent approval rating.

Data intelligence company Morning Consult Political Intelligence has tracked the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the UK and the US.

“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” Morning Consult said on its website.

In November 2021 too, Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders. In May 2020, the website had given the highest rating to Modi with approval of 84 per cent. However, in May 2021, his rating dipped to 63 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence was founded in 2014 and has built a data collection technology platform. It accesses upwards of 100 million people globally to collect more than 15 million interviews in over 100 countries annually.

UK PM Boris Johnson, who has been facing criticism over reports of him partying in the lockdown, has received a net approval rating of -43, as 69 per cent of respondents disapproved of the Conservative UK leader. The other leaders who have a net negative approval rating are Biden, Trudeau, Brazil’s Jair Bolsanaro, France’s Emmanuel Macron, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, Australia’s Scott Morrison, and Spain’s Pedro Sachez.