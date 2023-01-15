Plane with 72 on board crashes at Nepal’s Pokhara airport; at least 16 dead

Plane may have crashed trying to land in bad weather conditions; no reports of survivors yet

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport on Sunday morning. The Yeti airlines plane was going to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

According to The Kathmandu Post, 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

#Nepal

72 passengers were on board. Plane crash at Pokhra International Airport.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/Nc95uAL2GJ — Dhiraj Mishra (@DhirajRMishra21) January 15, 2023

Rescue operations are currently underway and the airport has been closed for that. While news agency PTI reported that eight bodies have been found so far, unconfirmed reports quoted Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur KC as saying to local media that 30 bodies have been recovered. Other media reports said 16 bodies had been recovered from the crash site.

Advertisement

“We don’t know right now if there are survivors,” Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told news agency AFP.

Also read: Airplane crash in Gulf of Mexico leaves 2 dead, 1 missing

Fire after crash

Initial reports suggested the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crashed when it was trying to land at Pokhara airport in bad weather conditions. The airport is surrounded by hills, which makes landing tricky.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the plane took off from Kathmandu at 10.33 am. It seems to have been trying to land at Pokhara airport when it crashed on the bank of the Seti River around 20 minutes later. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed smoke billowing out of the crash site.

Local official Gurudutta Dhakal told AFP that the wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to douse the blaze. “All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers,” AFP quoted him as saying.

In May last year, a plane crash in Nepal killed all 22 on board, including four Indians.

(More reports awaited)

(With agency inputs)