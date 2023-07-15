Peace rally outside Indian consulate in San Francisco after Khalistani attack

The protesters described the arson by Khalistan supporters as an act of terrorism and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice

Scores of Indian Americans held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, US, on Saturday (July 15) in answer to the recent arson bid there by Khalistan supporters.

A Twitter video posted by Khalistan supporters on July 2 showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco — the second in months.

VIDEO | Indian Americans hold peace rally in support of India after Khalistan supporters' attempted arson at San Francisco consulate. (Source: Third Party)https://t.co/zP5Q7UB3Y6 pic.twitter.com/yffieSUvcR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

In protest, a large number of Indian Americans from in and around San Francisco gathered outside the consulate and danced to upbeat drumbeats to show their support of India. They described the arson as an act of terrorism and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, visited the consulate on Thursday and met Indian diplomats and officials at the mission.

“Not good for bilateral relations”

India has asked its partner countries, such as Canada, the UK, and the US, not to give space to extremist Khalistani ideology, as it is not good for bilateral relations.

“The radical, extremist Khalistani ideology is not good for India or its partner countries, such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New Delhi earlier this month.

On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed those flags.

