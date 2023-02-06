Over 90 feared dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

The quake was reportedly felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down several buildings

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early on Monday (February 6) and was followed by another strong temblor. While initial reports by local officials gave the death count as 15, news agency AFP later said over 90 were dead in Turkey and Syria.

The quake was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings, reports said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 km from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 km from the town of Nurdagi. It was centred 18 km deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir, and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There were no immediate reports on casualties.

Survivor being pulled from #earthquake rubble in Turkey.pic.twitter.com/POliq0mBPt — Scott McClellan (@ChaseTheWX) February 6, 2023

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama. In Syria’s rebel-held northwest, bordering Turkey, several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence. There was no immediate word on casualties.

In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

(With inputs from agencies)