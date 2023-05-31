Nobel laureate Yunus to pay 12 crore taka to Bangladesh government

Dr Yunus has been at odds with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since 2007 when he made a brief foray into the country’s politics; the Grameen Bank he set up is now by managers appointed by Hasina

Bangladesh’s only Nobel laureate, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, was on Wednesday asked by the High Court to pay over 12 crore take as donation tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Judges Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after rejecting a petition from Dr Yunus, challenging a NBR notice, media reports said.

On May 23, Dr Yunus filed a petition challenging the NBR claim to a tax of Rs 15 crore on donation.

According to the petition, the NBR served three separate notices claiming the tax against donations apparently received by the Nobel laureate.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been at odds with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since 2007 when he made a brief foray into Bangladeshi politics. The Grameen Bank he set up is now run by managers appointed by Hasina.