No one will be harmed, says Taliban after entering Kabul’s outskirts

Government offices suddenly began sending workers home early on Sunday as military helicopters buzzed overhead

Further tightening its grip on the country, the Taliban has entered the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, reported The Associated Press, quoting Afghan officials.

The officials, seeking anonymity, said there had not been any fighting yet. The Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman.

The militants later pledged not to take the capital by force as sporadic gunfire could be heard in the capital.

Advertisement

“No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” the Taliban said.

Earlier, the Taliban seized Jalalabad, the last major city beside Kabul, coming closer to the complete military takeover of Afghanistan, cutting off the capital to the east, as helicopters began landing at the US Embassy in Kabul, on Sunday.

The collapse of Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, leaves Afghanistan’s central government in control of just Kabul and seven other provincial capitals, out of the country’s 34.

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the US military.

The rapid shuttle-run flights near the embassy began a few hours later as SUVs could be seen leaving the area around the post.

The US government did not immediately acknowledge the movements. However, wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy’s roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials.

Also read: Taliban seizes Jalalabad; Trump slams Biden for ‘failing Afghan policy’

President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke to the nation on Saturday for the first time since the offensive began, appears increasingly isolated as well.

Warlords he negotiated with just days earlier, have surrendered to the Taliban or fled, leaving Ghani without a military option. Ongoing negotiations in Qatar, the site of a Taliban office, also have failed to stop the advance of the insurgents.

Thousands of civilians now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul itself, fearing their future. While Kabul appeared calm Sunday, some ATMs stopped distributing cash, as hundreds gathered in front of private banks, trying to withdraw their life savings.

In his speech on Saturday, Ghani vowed not to give up the achievements of the 20 years, since the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were forbidden to work or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.